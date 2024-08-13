TMZ TV Hot Takes: Kamala Harris, Miley Cyrus, Nyjah Huston

Kamala Harris is being cautious with Hollywood influence, Miley Cyrus is getting emotional and Nyjah Huston is getting a new Olympic medal ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles explain why the Harris campaign doesn't want the upcoming DNC to lean in too hard to celebrity appearances.

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

Over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to Miley getting teary-eyed during a Disney honor.

TMZ Sports

Play video content TMZSports.com