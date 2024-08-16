Mets Beat Writer Claims Bosses Won't Allow 'Hawk Tuah' Girl Mention

UPDATE

7:29 AM PT -- Haliey Welch just took to her X page to reveal she was actually at the Mets game in order to raise awareness -- and money -- for America's VetDogs, an org. that aims to pair pooches with war veterans.

So I guess some of the baseball community wasn’t too happy to see me yesterday 😬



The main reason I went to the game was to spread awareness and donate to America’s vet dogs which pairs dogs with war veterans for a forever home ♾️



Join me in donating to this amazing charity.… pic.twitter.com/MshybcjcgZ — Haliey Welch (@HalieyWelchX) August 16, 2024 @HalieyWelchX

Bad news for Newsday readers hoping to learn more about "Hawk Tuah" girl's first pitch at the Mets game Thursday ... one of their writers claims the org.'s bosses have barred mentions of her.

Tim Healey -- who's been writing about The Amazins for years -- said that after Haliey Welch toed the rubber and kicked off the festivities at Citi Field ... he was told he couldn't spit out anything further regarding her appearance.

Play video content SNY Mets

Healey didn't specify why -- but it's easy to infer his honchos believe an explanation of Welch's claim to fame is just a little too X-rated for their readers.

Seems MLB ran into some similar issues ... as when it posted about Welch's afternoon in New York on Thursday, it made no references to hawks or tuahs -- merely calling her a "viral internet star."

Viral internet star Haliey Welch threw out the first pitch at the Mets game today! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/x18SakboYb — MLB (@MLB) August 15, 2024 @MLB

Doesn't look like the Mets, though, cared much ... Welch told us just hours before taking the bump at the ballpark that NY officials personally invited her to be their guest of honor.

Play video content TMZSports.com

As for Welch's pitch, it wasn't the world's greatest -- but hey, it got the job done.