Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

TMZ TV Hot Takes: Arrests In Matthew Perry Death Case, North West, Tom Brady

TMZ TV HOT TAKES ARRESTS IN MATTHEW PERRY DEATH CASE ... North West, Tom Brady

_Hot-Takes-Thumbnail
Getty Composite

There was a big break in the Matthew Perry death case, North West is twinning with her dog, and Tom Brady is showing off his arm ... all this on today's TMZ Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

081524_tmz_live_perry_kal_v2
HUGE NEW DEVELOPMENTS
TMZ.com

First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles break down all the arrests and criminal charges in connection with the death of the beloved "Friends" star.

TMZ on TV

081524_tv_clips_north_west_dog_kim_k.01_00_08_07.Still002
MATCHING FITS
TMZ.com

Meanwhile, over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to North wearing matching coats with her super cute puppy during an outing in New York City.

TMZ Sports

081524_tmz_sports_kal
UNFINISHED BUSINESS???
TMZSports.com

And on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Edward explain why TB12 looks like he could still suit up on Sundays.

Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later