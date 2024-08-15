TMZ TV Hot Takes: Blake Lively Beef, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Blake Lively Beef, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones

Blake's Beef With Baldoni ... Travis Kelce, Chris Jones

Blake Lively's got beef, Travis Kelce has a new 'do and Chris Jones is making a $1.5 million offer for a chicken wing convict ... all this on today's TMZ Hot Takes.

THE FEUD RAGES ON
First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles explain why Blake felt uncomfortable around Justin Baldoni on the set of "It Ends With Us."

ROCKIN' A NEW 'DO
Over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to Patrick Mahomes saying Taylor Swift is behind Travis' new, bushy look.

JONES DEMANDS JUSTICE!!!
And on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo have the story behind Chris' offer to replace $1.5 million in stolen chicken wings.

