TMZ TV Hot Takes: Blake Lively Beef, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones
TMZ TV HOT TAKES Blake's Beef With Baldoni ... Travis Kelce, Chris Jones
Blake Lively's got beef, Travis Kelce has a new 'do and Chris Jones is making a $1.5 million offer for a chicken wing convict ... all this on today's TMZ Hot Takes.
TMZ Live
First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles explain why Blake felt uncomfortable around Justin Baldoni on the set of "It Ends With Us."
TMZ on TV
Over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to Patrick Mahomes saying Taylor Swift is behind Travis' new, bushy look.
TMZ Sports
And on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo have the story behind Chris' offer to replace $1.5 million in stolen chicken wings.
Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!