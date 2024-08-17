TMZ TV Hot Takes: Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin, Taylor Swift and Kanye West, Devin Haney

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are still going strong, Taylor Swift is still beefing with Kanye West and boxer Devin Haney is still throwing punches ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles refute reports Dakota and Chris called it quits, explaining why they are very much still together.

Meanwhile over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to Taylor continuing her longstanding feud with Kanye in a new song.

And, on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo break down the video of Devin throwing a punch during a fight at the OC Fair.

