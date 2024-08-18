Al Pacino 'Godfather Part II' Contract Sells At Auction

A cool piece of Hollywood history just changed hands ... the original contract Al Pacino signed for his iconic role as Michael Corleone in "The Godfather Part II."

The contract -- dated May 12, 1972 -- locked Pacino into his return as the infamous mob boss for the sequel. It called for him to be paid $500,000 ... a big bump from the $35,000 he made for the first film.

Pacino's signature, in bold black ink, stands out here ... and the document was drafted by Chal Productions and Francis Ford Coppola Productions.

Over a half-century after Pacino signed the deal and earned an Oscar nomination for his performance, the contract ended up on the auction block ... and RR Auction tells us it sold this week to the highest bidder for $31,344. That's a lotta mozzarella!!!

Whoever snatched up Pacino's 'Godfather II' contract wants to remain anonymous, for now -- which feels on point for movie mafia memorabilia -- but they're now the proud owner of some 'Godfather' franchise history.

By the way ... this contract also secured Pacino 10% of the film's profits -- earning him millions on the back end.