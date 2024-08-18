Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!
"What are you looking at"? Hidden behind this squiggly wiggly star is an icon across the board: fashion, music, entertainment ... You name it! This Hollywood gal has done it all ... and then some! Put your celeb knowledge to the test and see if you can guess the unknown star!
She may have turned 66 years old earlier this weekend but that hasn't stop her from celebrating her music accomplishments ... ie: touring this year! And her age definitely won't stop her from sharing a sexy topless selfie ... Strike a pose!
Can you guess who she is?