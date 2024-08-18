Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Hot Takes: Blake Lively, Dr. Dre, Lebron James and Draymond Green

TMZ TV HOT TAKES More Beef For Blake ... Dr. Dre, LeBron & Draymond

Blake Lively is in the middle of more beef, Dr. Dre has a new nickname, and LeBron James is letting loose in France with another NBA star ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

BEEFIN' WITH BLAKE???
First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles chat with the reporter from the viral Blake Lively interview diss.

TMZ on TV

GOIN' FOR GOLD
Meanwhile, over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reveals what Snoop Dogg is calling Dr. Dre now that his longtime buddy is training for the Olympics as an archer.

TMZ Sports

THE CELEBRATION CONTINUES!!!
And on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo break down the fun video showing LeBron and Draymond Green living it up in Cannes.

