Mother of 8 Fatally Shot By Alleged Drug Dealers, Video Shows

A mother of eight was fatally shot by an alleged drug dealer in Oakland -- and the violence was all caught on video.

KTVU FOX 2 obtained surveillance footage of the August 7 incident in which Maria Ramos rolled up in an SUV to a car occupied by several teenagers suspected of selling cannabis vape pens to one of her kids.

UPDATE: Surveillance video obtained by @KTVU shows teenager fatally shooting Maria Ramos, 33, mother of 8, after she pepper-sprayed carload of teens she believed sold marijuana vape pens to some of her kids. Alleged shooter, accessory busted by @oaklandpoliceca 5,6 p.m. @KTVU pic.twitter.com/tDtS2V9Zkf — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) August 15, 2024 @henrykleeKTVU

Check out the clip … Ramos jumps out of the passenger side of the SUV and pepper sprays the pot dealers in the backseat of their vehicle. Two of the dealers then hop out of their car, but one quickly gets back into the front passenger seat after firing a gunshot at Ramos.

The other armed teen then opens fire at Ramos as she runs away, while getting struck by at least one bullet, but you don’t see it on film.

Ramos’ relative, who was also in the SUV, then drives away to escape the chaos. But the relative soon returned after the suspects fled in their vehicle to find Ramos dead on the ground.