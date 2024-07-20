Alleged Philadelphia Baby Shooter Arrested, Mug Shot Released
A woman accused of shooting a 7-month-old infant on the streets of Philadelphia has been arrested ... and TMZ has obtained her mug shot.
Dominique Billips -- the 28-year-old accused of the crime -- has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, violation of the Uniform Firearms Act (VUFA), and related offenses according to a press release from Philly PD.
PPD says they arrested Billips Friday -- the day after the caught-on-camera shooting -- apprehending her without incident.
As we reported ... viral video shows two parents walking with their baby when a woman strolls up and starts shooting at them. The man runs away immediately -- leaving the woman and baby to fend for themselves.
The woman screams out "My baby" and the shooter -- allegedly Billips -- yells out "F*** your baby, b***h" before shooting again at the mother who scurries off as well.
Cops told us the shooting -- which resulted in the baby receiving a bullet wound to the leg -- occurred after the couple got into an argument with the woman.
The baby was treated at the hospital and is in stable condition, though cops say the child is still receiving treatment.