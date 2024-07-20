Alleged Philadelphia Baby Shooter Arrested, Mug Shot Released

A woman accused of shooting a 7-month-old infant on the streets of Philadelphia has been arrested ... and TMZ has obtained her mug shot.

Dominique Billips -- the 28-year-old accused of the crime -- has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, violation of the Uniform Firearms Act (VUFA), and related offenses according to a press release from Philly PD.

PPD says they arrested Billips Friday -- the day after the caught-on-camera shooting -- apprehending her without incident.

Play video content YouTube / Philadelphia Police

As we reported ... viral video shows two parents walking with their baby when a woman strolls up and starts shooting at them. The man runs away immediately -- leaving the woman and baby to fend for themselves.

The woman screams out "My baby" and the shooter -- allegedly Billips -- yells out "F*** your baby, b***h" before shooting again at the mother who scurries off as well.

Play video content FOX 29 Philadelphia

Cops told us the shooting -- which resulted in the baby receiving a bullet wound to the leg -- occurred after the couple got into an argument with the woman.