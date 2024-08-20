Dorm Room Essentials for College-Bound Students

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Whether your college-bound student is leaving the nest for the very first time or returning to the dorms for another year, we've got all the essentials they need for another successful year of school.

From a shower caddy that holds just about everything -- including a phone! -- to white boards and power strips, to hangers and ear plugs, Amazon's got your college kid covered.

Get clean in style with this Shower Caddy, Hanging Toiletry Bag Dorm Room Essentials for College Students.

Elevate your college dorm or travel experience with this chic shower caddy and toiletry bag set. Portable and easy to clean, this caddy will help you keep your essentials organized and within reach.

This shower caddy is also spacious and is conveniently designed, with room for full-size toiletries and cosmetics, making it perfect for the communal bathroom or for use on a trip. The hanging hook also helps saves space and is super convenient as well.

Made from a breathable Oxford fabric, this shower caddy is lightweight and dries quickly. The water-resistant also comes in handy, ensuring your toiletries stay clean and dry.

Make the most with what you have with the Magic Clothing Sturdy Metal Hangers Wardrobe Closet Organizer Space Saving Hanger Pack of 6.

Made of strong, stainless steel these heavy duty hangers are perfect for all your dorm room essentials -- from summer tanks to fall flannels and those winter coats. Unlike other plastic hangers that will easily break and bend, these closet hangers can hold it all, allowing you to hang clothing horizontally (up to 30 lbs) or vertically, (up to 40 lbs).

Thanks to its magic hanger and cascading design, not only can you find the clothing you need more easily and more quickly, your closet will look more organized as well, making hectic mornings before class a breeze.

This space-saving technique also allows that cramped dorm room to feel even more spacious, allowing for more storage in your shared space.

Catch up on some much-need rest with these Ultra Soft Foam Earplugs and Sleep Eye Mask.

Made from soft, moldable silicone, these earplugs mold comfortably to the unique contours of any ear, and seal better than any custom-molded earplugs. What's more, is they block out loud noises for hearing protection, whether during a loud party on your dorm floor or just for some extra hours of rest. They're also waterproof, so you can bring them into the pool too!

The accompanying Mavoslg sleep mask is also high-tech, using patented bending cartilage design that effectively blocks light coming from the nose area. Its 3D contoured cup eye sockets have a deeper space that helps relieve pressure from your eyes, allowing for free blinking. The best part? This eye mask won't ruin your makeup, making it perfect for when you need to get your beauty rest.

Manifest your goals for the year with this White Board - Dry Erase Board for Wall.

Sturdy and solid, this premium silver aluminum framed magnetic white board is super strong. Even if there is a collision, the aluminum frame will not damage easily. And the rounded ABS plastic corners will keep it protected, make it easily transferable from dorm room to door room throughout your college experience.

Smooth and scratch-resistant surface, you can doodle or write on this white board without stain -- so have fun leaving behind notes for your roommate, important reminders or fun pictures.

This white board is also easy to hang and won't damage your dorm room wall. Coming complete 4 moveable hooks, it can be hung on the wall horizontally or vertically depending on your needs. And in 12" x 16" size, it doesn't take up much space either.

In addition to the white board itself, the package comes with 8 colored marker pens, 1 board eraser and 8 magnets.

No freezer? No need with the EUHOMY Nugget Ice Maker Countertop with Handle.

Enjoy fresh nugget ice and cold drinks in six to eight minute with the EUHOMY ice maker. Featuring a 1.2Qt water tank, it easily makes up to 34 lbs of ice daily and has a 1.8 lbs removable basket. The unique, crunchy soft pellet ice won't hurt your hands or mouth and cools drinks quickly while retaining their taste, providing a joyfully chewable experience. Perfect for iced coffee, to throw in your water bottle or for smoothie, you can't go wrong with this ice maker.

Compact and portable, this ice maker has a sturdy handle that makes it easy to carry around. Light weight, you can bring this ice maker with you from dorm to dorm or to the tailgate or even on a camping trip. Another user-friendly design is the ice scoop holder on the back that allows easy storage when not in use. The large viewing window allows direct monitoring of the ice-making process.

Unlike other ice makers that run in cycles, the EUHOMY nugget ice maker features an "ICE FULL" indicator to stop ice-making and remind you to take out ice, and an "ADD WATER" that will alert you to add water, along with a 15 mins self-cleaning feature that makes cleaning a breeze. The top cover is also easily lifted for more thorough cleaning.

Your late night snacks are secured with this Upstreman 1.7 Cu.ft Mini Fridge with Freezer.

Compact and convenient this mini fridge can fit it anywhere you need. Whether it's on the counter or under the desk, it requires little space yet offers plenty of storage room, with its reversible door perfect for apartment, dorm, office, bedroom or anywhere you have limited space.

Ranging from 33.8° F to 46.4° F, this fridge offers 5 variable temperature settings and includes a compact freezer that allows you to make ice cubes, keeping your food fresh and drinks chilled.

And this mini fridge is quiet, so it won't keep you or your roommates up at night. It's also energy efficient and easy on the planet, so you'll have less worries about your wallet and the world too.

Make any dorm mattress comfortable with the L'AGRATY Pillow Top Mattress Topper Extra Thick Plush Down Alternative.

This full mattress topper is made out of a 100% microfiber fabric and plush-thickened 3D alternative, making it not only comfortable but super soft. This mattress is also cooling and breathable -- perfect for the hot sleeper. The extra thick design perfectly fits any body and even helps alleviate back pain that can sometimes occur from those not-so comfy dorm mattresses.

With an elastic band that stretches from 8" to 21" this mattress topper ensures a secure fit for all mattress sizes, allowing you to toss and turn freely at night without worry. It's also machine washable, making it as easy to clean for as it is to sleep on.

Store your shoes out of sight with the Whitmor Hanging Shoe Shelves - 8 Section - Closet Organizer.

Neatly stores and organizes your shoes without taking up any additional floor space with this closet organizer by Whitmor.

Perfect for organizing your dorm room closet, Whitmor's hanging organizer provides storage for more than just your shoes, you can use it small items of clothing, towels and accessories

Made to last, this hanging organizer is made of strong yet breathable fabric, with reinforced seams for additional strength and support. Quick and easy to set up, you can hang it easily in your dorm room closet without leaving a mark or from a closet rod or garment rack.

Stay charged up with this Flat Plug Surge Protector Power Strip TESSAN 5 ft Ultra Thin Extension Cord with 3 USB Wall Charger.

This flat plug power strip can easily fit in tight spots and hide behind sofa, bed, nightstand or other furniture, making it perfect for a small door room or apartment. A 7 in 1 desktop power strip, this flat extension cord could turn one socket into 4 AC outlets and 3 USB ports, and can charge 7 devices at once without blocking, keeping your desk organized without getting your wires crossed.

It can also serve as a charging station, with 2 types of USB ports to deliver optimal charging speed, giving you more charging options, making this power strip and extension cord idea for USB devices like your cell phone, tablet, airpods and more.

The power strip is also safe to use, thanks to surge protection, so you can safeguard your expensive computers, TV and all other electronics from power surge attacks that might be caused by an unstable power supply, power outages and storms.

This power strip is also mountable, with two mounting holes allowing this 5 ft extension cord to securely installed in various areas, like workbenches, wall mounts, floor mounts, under counters and more.

