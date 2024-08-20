Michael Johnson Says Track League Gunning To Keep Sport Relevant After Olympics

Play video content TMZSports.com

Michael Johnson launched a new track league that he's hoping will revolutionize the sport, and he tells TMZ Sports he absolutely wants Noah Lyles and all the other biggest stars to be a part of it!

The U.S. Olympic legend formally started Grand Slam Track back in June ... and following all the thrilling action at the Paris Games, he told us he's hoping the league can build on the momentum.

In other words, instead of fans only paying attention once every four years, Michael's aiming to keep the sport relevant among the millions who watched in Paris.

GST will consist of 96 athletes who will compete in multiple distances (100m, 200m, etc.) at four mega events beginning in April 2025 (think major championships in golf and tennis) ... and Johnson says he's already eyeing bringing the world's fastest man on board.

The Track and Field Hall of Famer, though, says he wants Lyles' rivals to join up as well and challenge the Team USA star -- knowing darn well "that's what people want," as well as the other big names burning up tracks across the world.

In fact, Michael's already signed Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone as an ambassador.

Johnson -- owner of four Olympic gold medals -- said there will be plenty of incentive for the world's best to sign on ... promising base compensation, as well as big prize money (millions in total).