TMZ TV Hot Takes: Matthew Perry Doctors, Donald Trump, Mike Tyson
Matthew Perry's doctors are getting punished professionally, Donald Trump's getting a fake endorsement and Mike Tyson's getting physical with Jake Paul ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.
TMZ Live
First up on "TMZ Live," Charles and Babcock have the latest on the Matthew Perry death case ... including the DEA stripping the doctors charged in the case of their ability to write prescriptions.
TMZ on TV
Meanwhile, over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to Trump posting fake AI photos claiming a Taylor Swift seal of approval.
TMZ Sports
And finally on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo break down the Mike and Jake press conference ... where punches were flying!!!
