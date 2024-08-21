Comedian Eitan Levine Sets Guinness World Record W/ Most 1st Pitches

Play video content

Comedian Eitan Levine has set a new Guinness World Record, and no, it has nothing to do with telling jokes ... the funnyman's thrown more first pitches in a year than anyone in history!

The historic moment took place Wednesday when the Mets beat the Baltimore Orioles, 4-3, at Citi Field stadium in Queens, New York.

Levine -- a childhood cancer survivor -- walked to the mound with a No. 50 blue and orange Mets jersey ... and threw the ceremonial pitch to outfielder Tyrone Taylor before the first inning.

It marked the 40th first pitch at an MLB stadium in 365 days -- a new world record!

"This has been a crazy summer of travel, sleeping in airport hotels that were $30 a night, sleeping in my car and driving everywhere," Levine said.

"It has been a crazy journey, and I’m super excited to get the record."

And, Levine didn't just break the record to break it ... he also raised money for the Make-A-Wish foundation ... which helped him meet Mets and New York Ranger stars as a kid.

"I had cancer, got a Make-A-Wish and am psyched to try and raise a few $$$ for them via this record attempt," Levine said in an IG post.

BTW, the first pitches won't stop now that he's a record holder ... Levine has 11 stops left before the end of the season.