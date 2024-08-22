Manhunt Near Mexico Border For Suspect Cops Say Threatened To Kill Donald Trump

Cops Say Man Who Threatened To Kill Trump Is At Large

This is scary ... cops in Arizona are searching for a man they say threatened to kill Donald Trump, and police are scouring the border for him on the same day the former president is making a visit.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office announced a manhunt Thursday for a 66-year-old man named Ronald Lee Syrvud, who law enforcement says is "being sought as an investigative lead for threats to kill a presidential candidate."

Cochise County includes Sierra Vista, Arizona ... where Trump is visiting the U.S.-Mexico border today to make remarks on what he calls "the plague of migrant crime."

Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance, visited the same stretch of border earlier this month ... and Trump announced Wednesday he was heading there himself.

The Sheriff says Syrvud is wanted on several outstanding warrants ... including one from Wisconsin for DUI and 2 from Arizona for hit-and-run and failing to register as a sex offender.

Unclear what exact threats Syrvud allegedly made against Trump ... but police reportedly say he made the threats on social media.

Play video content 7/13/24

Clearly, the Sheriff is taking this seriously ... and it's been less than 6 weeks since Trump survived an assassination attempt at an outdoor rally in Butler, PA.