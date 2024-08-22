Tim Walz's Former Football Players Take Stage At Democratic National Convention

Tim Walz had some special guests at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday ... some of his former high school football players, who took the stage to pump up the crowd!!

The moment went down right before the Minnesota governor gave an impassioned, coach-esque speech at the event ... with a handful of former Mankato West High School athletes -- sporting jerseys and team merch -- walking out to a loud ovation.

As everyone knows by now, Walz was the former defensive coordinator at Mankato West ... and helped turn the organization around and win a state championship in 1999.

Walz is really leaning into his sports past on the campaign trail ... as many in attendance held up "Coach Walz" signs and chanted similar phrases as he made his speech.

Tim Walz' high school football players take the stage at the Democratic National Convention.

Walz spoke at length about his personal experiences throughout the monologue ... even referencing his time on the sidelines when calling out the opposition -- former President Donald Trump -- and Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation's blueprint for the next Republican prez.

"I coached high school football long enough," Walz said. "I promise you this -- when somebody takes the time to draw up a playbook, they’re going to use it."

To top things off, Walz compared the current situation to a ball game ... saying, "It's the fourth quarter. We're down a field goal. But we’re on offense. We're driving down the field. And boy, do we have the right team to win this."

Not exactly Bill Belichick material ... but the crowd naturally ate it up.

TMZ Sports previously spoke to a few of Walz's former players ... and they raved about the guy's ability to get the best out of his roster.