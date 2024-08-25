Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Hidden underneath this smooshed-up star is a SoCal hottie known for being popular in the summer! Time to put your celeb thinking cap on and see if you can score the unknown celebrity!

Her breakout role came on television in the early 2000s alongside Mischa Barton and her on-screen BF, "Seth Cohen" ... She would later get her last kiss from Zach Braff and star in "Hart of Dixie."

When she's not workin' it on the 'gram and showing her spunky side on her podcast, she's a doting mother to her daughter!