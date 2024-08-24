Summer 2024's Hot Spot For The Stars: Off To Italy Baby!

Y'all ready to hop on the PJ and hit Summer's hottest spot with the stars?! With all the hype and hoopla surrounding Italy, you could pretty much hear a pin drop in Hollywood, so come join big celebs like Kylie Jenner and Latto livin' the high life: fleeing L.A. and Rome-ing around Italy!

It appears these famous peeps -- like Alix Earle who stunned a high wasted stripey suit in Sorento -- were all about shedding layers and enjoying the coastal towns and beautiful blue waters of the Mediterranean.

Alex Rodriguez threw a solid shredded shot up on the 'gram while yachting around in celebration of his 49th birthday, and Heather Graham followed (swim)suit -- sharing a red-hot bikini shot from Liguria along the Italian Riviera.

Rita Ora may not have been on the water per se but she still nailed the assignment and grabbed the attention of her millions with a thirst-trap bikini snap in the lush and narrow alleys of Italy.