TLC Forced to Cancel NY Concert, T-Boz Hospitalized

T-Boz is gonna be seeing a lot of scrubs ... she's in a hospital after what she thought was food poisoning spiraled into something much worse, forcing TLC to pull the plug on its weekend shows.

The group says T-Boz, AKA Tionne Watkins, is suffering from an abdominal blockage that landed her in the hospital. The medical crisis meant TLC couldn't perform Saturday night at Foxwoods in Connecticut, and ditto for a Friday night gig at the NY State Fair in Syracuse.

Whole lotta TLC fans disappointed tonight. Their free @NYSfair concert was canceled suddenly.



At 7:30 p.m., this message went up. T-Boz has food poisoning. (TLC drew a crowd of 30,000 at the 2022 fair.)@byfernandoalba reporting, photo by @SchildScott:https://t.co/DXLsB67cq0 pic.twitter.com/zljWcGIgLm — Katrina Tulloch (@katrinatulloch) August 24, 2024 @katrinatulloch

After the Friday night cancelation -- which came just 30 minutes before the scheduled start time -- they said she had food poisoning, but 24 hours later they got a different diagnosis.

The group posted a statement saying, "The doctor verified that this was not food poisoning, but an abdominal blockage. Tionne deeply regrets having to cancel these shows and extends her sincere apologies to all her fans and the event promoters."

They say she was still hospitalized as of Saturday night -- doctors were monitoring her condition and did a CT scan to determine the severity of the blockage. They expect her to be released sometime on Sunday.

Prior to this weekend, TLC's last concert was Thursday night in Toledo ... although we're not suggesting some Ohio cuisine is to blame for her illness.