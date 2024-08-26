Halloween Decor 🎃 Fit for a Haunted House!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Spooky Szn is almost here and it's definitely not too early to start shopping for Halloween decor. In fact, some stores have already started selling out of their wicked wares.

But have no fear, we've got you covered with some of the best seasonal offerings out there -- from creepy candle-holders to perfect pumpkin throw pillows and everything in-between.

Here's what you need to Halloween up your home!

Need a hand? How about three of them!

DAZONGE's Pack of 3 Wall Mounted Creepy Reaching Hands make for some spooktacular wall hangings -- and come with 3 different hands, 3 candles, 6 double-sided tapes, 4 screws, 4 drywall anchors, and an instruction manual for a hassle-free installation.

The hands themselves are realistic, featuring sharp nails, veins and curled fingers -- all dipped in black. They can also be used upright on a tabletop, to display anything from jewelry to bottles of poison.

"I love these creepy hands. They look so cool in our dark hallway and we put tea lights in the hands to create an eerie glow. The hands are well made and have not fallen once," reads one 5-star review. "We've really enjoyed playing our décor around them. The hands are each molded differently ... they're super versatile and, for the price, a really fun Halloween decoration. You won't be disappointed."

Dress up your fireplace with this Halloween Cobweb Fireplace Scarf.

The 18 x 96inch, black lace runner is perfect for your mantle and features webs of different sizes, without the ick of real-life spiders. It can also be used to bring that extra bit of creep to doorways or bookshelves throughout October.

"This is not flimsy or cheap so can be used again and stretches the length of my mantle. Nice holiday decor," wrote one satisfied customer. Another added, "Pleased with the quality of this product - it's actually nicer than I expected it to be. Fits well on my mantle and adds a real nice touch to my Halloween decorations."

Whether you're going for something Hogwarts-inspired or simply like the glow, these Oriental Cherry Floating Candles with Wand are simply illuminating.

This set of 12 candles, 12 hooks, 12 thumbtacks and 1 wand-shaped remote control will transport buyers straight to the school of Witchcraft and Wizardry. They feature flickering lights and appear to be melting, without the mess of actual hot wax.

"I love these! I put these up during Halloween and kept them up for Christmas," wrote one very happy buyer. "I was so sad that my boyfriend made me take them down after the holidays. It was fun to use the wand to turn them on and off. Everyone that came over complimented them and also enjoyed turning them on and off."

Actually, quite a number of customers ended up using them for Christmas as well -- so keep 'em up as long as you want!

Bring those beautiful fall leaves indoors with this TURNMEON 2 Pack Fall Decor Enlarged Maple Leaf Fall Decorations.

The set comes with two, 10-foot strings of battery-powered, LED-lighted maple leafs made of cloth fabric. They're perfect for both indoor and outdoor use -- and can be used for mantles, railings, table settings and more.

"Received and used right away to begin my fall decorating. Love that they are battery operated; makes them perfect for any spot," reads one 5-star review. "First set went on a small tree I decorate for each season/holiday and second set will go on mantle. May order more for windows. Great product. Very happy!!"

They can also be kept out throughout fall and and perfect for Thanksgiving.

Since red roses aren't exactly Halloween-friendly, how about you fill up those vases around your house with this 14-Piece Black Artificial Flower Set.

The black eucalyptus stems have buds at the tip and are made of silk, making for a realistic look and feel. Each stem is around 13.4" in length.

"We love decorating for Halloween and when I saw this I knew we had to have it! The pieces were easy to move around to get a nice full look," read one 5-star review. "We have it displayed on our kitchen island next to a white pumpkin (for a fun contrast) and some fun Halloween candles. Looks fantastic!"

Planning some witch activities in your home this Halloween? Well, you're gonna need this Broom Parking Only Sign for your guests!

This festive decoration features a sign reading, "Broom Parking Only: Violators Will Be Toad" -- get it? -- and comes with three brooms attached, each with real bristles and individually styled.

While the item looks great on a front porch, it's also perfect for an entryway!

Get your Spooky Szn knick-knacks right here, with this SY Super Bang 5pc Halloween Tabletop Centerpiece Craft Decor Set.

The set comes with five adorable tabletop decorations, featuring two witches, two witches boots and an adorable family of ghosts. Each wooden figure is about 6 inches -- making them perfect for a centerpiece, mantle, desks and side tables.

"I must admit, my expectations for these little decorations weren't all that high based on the price, but was pleasantly surprised to see the quality is really good!" exclaimed one happy customer. "Designs are cute and easy to assemble. They're a perfect addition to a Halloween gift basked I'm putting together."

These Pumpkin Fall Decorative Throw Pillow Covers are just what you need to snuggle up on the couch with on a festive fall day.

These throw pillow covers are sold in sets of two and come in a number of different autumn colors -- from Orange Pumpkin to Caramel Leaf. Per the listing, the "luxurious faux fur texture provides a modern and elegant touch, perfect for adding a sophisticated accent to your living room, bedroom, or any other space."

"These two very soft fall throw pillows are a nice addition to your home for the harvest season," said on happy buyer on Amazon. "Can be used till Thanksgiving in a living room family room or just about most rooms in your home. Very well made & nice price I feel."

Note: Pillows sold separately.

Get batty this holiday with this 100-Piece Halloween Bats Wall Decor.

These DIY bats fold into a 3D flying effect, making it seem as though they'd flapping away inside your own home. They come in a number of different shapes and sizes and can be arranged however you'd like -- whether that's in the circular formation above, or situated in clusters throughout the house!

The PVC pieces are applied easily with double-sided tape.