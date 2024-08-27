Flag Football Star 'Housh' Doucette Puts On Show At World Championships

Play video content Instagram / @usnft

Flag football star Darrell "Housh" Doucette is surely walking the walk after talking the talk ... 'cause just days after he said he's a better gunslinger in the sport than Patrick Mahomes -- he might have just proved it.

The Team USA captain took the field on Tuesday at the 2024 IFAF Flag Football World Championships in Finland ... and absolutely balled out.

In Red, White and Blue's opening games against Brazil and Spain -- he went off ... scoring at least NINE total touchdowns.

Versus the Brazilians, he had at least three TD passes and one receiving score as he led the squad to a 52-6 win. Against Team Spain, he tacked on four more passing TDs and one rushing score in a 57-25 route.

The box score wasn't just impressive, though ... watch the highlights of his trips to paydirt -- there were some seriously jaw-dropping moments!!

Off the field, the guy starred too ... at one point during the day, he was even seen leading Team USA and Team Brazil in a postgame prayer.

It's all an especially admirable performance considering all eyes were on him -- after he told TMZ Sports last week he felt he was a far better fit than Mahomes to lead the Americans at the 2028 Olympics.

It was such a bold claim, it even caught the attention of Kansas City Chiefs superstar ... but so far, he's doing everything he can to back up the claim.