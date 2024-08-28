Dead Delta Worker Unrecognizable After Tire Explosion in Atlanta, Son Says

Mirko Marweg, one of 2 workers to perish in a plane-tire explosion at a Delta Air Lines maintenance facility at Atlanta's international airport Tuesday, was unrecognizable after the blast ... his son, Andre Coleman, has revealed.

Following the tragedy, which left 2 dead and another seriously injured, Andre spoke with 11Alive News about the severe state of his father's remains after the incident that killed Marweg.

Per Andre, he requested to see his father's body after the explosion ... as he couldn't believe his dad was actually dead. But the medical examiner told Andre and his relatives Mirko's body was "unrecognizable." Officials used tattoos and a Mississippi State lanyard around Mirko's neck to identify him.

As TMZ previously reported ... firefighters and police officers rushed to the Delta TechOps hangar near the international terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport early Tuesday, after a tire blew up while it was being removed for maintenance.

Mirko, who was employed by Delta for over 20 years, was planning to retire in a few months ... according to his son. He was only 58.

Andre remembered his father as a dedicated family man who recently helped him out by changing the oil in his motorcycle.

The other victim has been identified as Luis Aldarondo ... a 37-year-old man from Newnan, Georgia.

The injured employee has yet to be identified, but Delta confirmed that person remains in medical care.