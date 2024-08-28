New You Laser Sued, Woman Claims Her Vagina Was Burned in Hair Removal Procedure

A woman went to a laser hair removal company but got more than she bargained for ... suffering insane burns to two very sensitive areas of her body ... at least according to a new lawsuit.

Amy Romero is suing New You Laser claiming her laser hair removal appointment in February 2023 was a complete and utter disaster, resulting in burns to her underarms and vagina.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Romero claims as soon as the procedure started she immediately felt a burning sensation she had never felt before ... and she complained to the technician about the pain.

Romero says the tech assured her there was nothing to worry about, telling her the machine was set to the usual temperature and shrugging off her complaint -- and asking if it might be related to her menstrual cycle.

In the suit, Romero claims the tech didn't check or adjust the temperature on the machine and continued with the laser hair removal procedure ... ignoring further concerns Romero voiced about the laser seeming brighter and more yellow than usual.

Romero says she told the tech her armpits hurt from the laser, but says the tech moved on to begin treatment on her vagina ... where she felt a "scorching sensation" from the laser.

The woman claims she stopped the tech from proceeding due to the unbearable pain ... and says the tech nevertheless tried to continue and complete the session, which Romero refused.

Romero says the tech gave her hydrocortisone cream to help ease the pain ... but she says the discomfort only intensified ... and she noticed redness in her pubic area, plus dark grayish circles forming on her vagina and under her arms.

She says her skin looked like it was going to fall off, and she says the tech and the shop owner only offered her more cream when she begged for something to ease the pain ... and she claims it took 15 minutes for them to bring her an ice pack and ointments -- none of which helped.

Romero says she couldn't even walk out of the store because it was so painful ... she hailed an Uber and beelined it to an ER, where she says doctors diagnosed her with first-degree burns to her underarms and vagina.

She claims scarring from the burns required treatment from a dermatologist, who she says told her her pubic area will never fully recover.

Romero says the burns left painful, ugly and grotesque scars ... and she claims the injuries prevented her from working as a dancer, forcing her to lose out on shows, auditions, jobs and modeling gigs.

She's going after New You Laser for $1.5 million in damages.