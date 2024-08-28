Police Say Man Dumped Near L.A. City Councilman's Office Wasn't Homeless

Play video content 6/7/24

Police in Burbank say they concluded an investigation into an incident where an L.A. City councilman claimed they dumped a homeless man in his backyard ... and cops say they didn't find any evidence of wrongdoing on their end.

Burbank PD just released a statement saying the man from the June incident was NOT homeless, as L.A. City councilman Paul Krekorian claimed.

Instead, police say the man has been renting a room in a house in Sylmar for years, and the guy asked the officers for a ride from Burbank to North Hollywood ... which is how he ended up on the street outside Krekorian's office.

As we reported ... surveillance footage from the incident appears to show 2 cops escorting a man out from the back of their patrol vehicle, and the guy looks to be screaming and/or talking to himself before getting on the pavement.

The officers leave the guy there, get back in their car and drive off ... and, Krekorian later accused the officers of dropping a homeless man off in his city so they wouldn't have to deal with him in their jurisdiction.

Krekorian called for a full investigation and Burbank PD is now saying their probe is over and they didn't do anything wrong.

Police say they've been cleared by an internal investigation ... and they say the FBI reviewed the case and declined to take any action against Burbank PD.

Cops say the guy was never detained or in police custody, and officers let him out of the car as soon as he asked.

When this happened back in June, our sources told us cops got a call to respond to a naked man on a bench, with responding officers providing the man with clothes and a ride, per his request.