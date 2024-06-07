L.A. City Councilman Accuses Cops of Dumping Homeless Guy at His Office

Play video content

An L.A. city councilman is accusing a neighboring city's police department of dumping a homeless man in his backyard and leaving him high and dry ... and he's got video.

Paul Krekorian -- who represents Los Angeles' 2nd District -- put forth surveillance footage Friday, via FOX 11 reporter Matthew Seedorff, that he claims shows Burbank PD officers dropping off a homeless man right in front of his office in North Hollywood Thursday.

The footage appears to show 2 cops escorting a man out from the back of their patrol vehicle, where he looks to be screaming and/or talking to himself ... before getting on the ground.

From the looks of the video that Krekorian provided ... the officers just leave the man there and get back in their car before driving away -- this as the guy seems to be experiencing an emotional episode of some sort.

Councilman @PaulKrekorian filed a motion Friday urging an investigation into this incident and to take appropriate legal action against the City of Burbank and Burbank Police. pic.twitter.com/zHoZ4Fa1Es — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) June 7, 2024 @MattSeedorff

Krekorian is outraged by this -- detailing his allegations further in a letter he put forth before the rest of the L.A. City Council ... in which he claims BPD picked this guy up in their jurisdiction, drove him over to NoHo (within L.A.'s city limits) and left him to fend for himself.

If you read his letter, you'll see his argument -- Krekorian insists too many neighboring communities are doing this ... namely, skirting responsibility for their own homelessness issues and shuttling people over to L.A. to have the city deal with it, which he finds disgusting.

Krekorian filed a motion Friday demanding the City of Burbank take responsibility for this and be held to account -- and he's calling for a full investigation too.

Now in terms of what exactly led up to this -- we have a bit of insight. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that cops got a call Thursday to respond to a naked man on a bench -- and we're told officers provided him with clothes ... not to mention provided him with a ride that we're told he requested. Our sources say the cops drove the man where he asked to go.

In terms of why the man was left there -- we're told the officers felt he didn't meet the criteria for a 5150 hold.