Delta Employee Gives Early Morning Flyers A Disco Show

Everything's bigger in Texas ... and apparently, that includes passengers' pre-boarding entertainment, because a Delta gate agent gave a crowd of awaiting passengers an impromptu disco performance for the ages!

Awaiting Houston Delta Passengers didn't know they had a layover in "Funkytown" until they were treated to a one-man show by a Delta employee with some mooooves.

The unnamed employee didn't let the early hours of the AM stop him from gettin' down with his bad self ... with one passenger even getting footloose alongside him at one point.

One "audience" member stated, “Delta better give a big fat Xmas bonus to this guy for entertaining passengers at 5 a.m."

