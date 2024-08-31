Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Delta Employee Gives Early Morning Flyers A Disco Show

Delta Airlines Now Boarding, Nonstop To Funkytown!!!

delta employee main getty tik tok composite
Getty/TikTok Composite

Everything's bigger in Texas ... and apparently, that includes passengers' pre-boarding entertainment, because a Delta gate agent gave a crowd of awaiting passengers an impromptu disco performance for the ages!

083124_delta_employee-kal
THE DELTA DISCO
TikTok/ @chismewitheddie

Awaiting Houston Delta Passengers didn't know they had a layover in "Funkytown" until they were treated to a one-man show by a Delta employee with some mooooves.

The unnamed employee didn't let the early hours of the AM stop him from gettin' down with his bad self ... with one passenger even getting footloose alongside him at one point.

One "audience" member stated, “Delta better give a big fat Xmas bonus to this guy for entertaining passengers at 5 a.m."

083124_delta_employee_dancing-kal
Dancing at Delta
TikTok/ @ enjoyingsummer01

One thing's for sure ... awaiting passengers might have been entertained ... but were def ready to get up offa that thing and board!

