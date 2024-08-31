TMZ TV Hot Takes: Artem Chigvintsev Arrest, Kamala Harris, AEW Star Mercedes Moné
TMZ TV HOT TAKES ARTEM'S ARREST ... Plus Kamala, AEW Star
Artem Chingvintsev got busted, Kamala Harris got questioned and AEW star Mercedes Moné revealed her dream tag team partner ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.
TMZ Live
First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Babcock have the latest on the 'DWTS' pro being arrested in Napa Valley for domestic violence.
TMZ on TV
Meanwhile, over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to Kamala's first big interview since being the Democrats' choice for president.
TMZ Sports
And, on "TMZ Sports," Mercedes tells us why she wants to team up with Megan Thee Stallion.
Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!