The Cure's Roger O'Donnell Reveals He Has Blood Cancer

Roger O'Donnell -- the longtime keyboard player for The Cure -- has blood cancer ... revealing the startling news a year after he was first diagnosed.

The musician took to X Sunday for Blood Cancer Awareness month ... and, he says he wants to make sure people are having dialogues about these deadly diseases.

O'Donnell reveals he was diagnosed with lymphoma -- a type of blood cancer -- in September 2023 ... saying he'd ignored his symptoms for a while before finally going to see a doctor when he found out about the cancer.

While at first devastated, Roger says he's now feeling fine and has a great prognosis ... this after undergoing multiple rounds of treatment.

Roger's big advice for people ... get tested early -- 'cause people have a better chance of beating cancer if they act quickly.

He's also encouraging fans to reach out to ill friends and family ... 'cause kind words can make all the difference to someone struggling with their health. He thanks his loved ones and the medical professionals who helped him through the process.

Roger was on tour with The Cure from May to September of last year ... and, it seems he received his diagnosis right after it ended. He joined the group back in 1987 playing with them across multiple stints over the years.