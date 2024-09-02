Celebs Soaking in Labor Day!

Hollywood is doing the most for Labor Day Weekend ... with celebs fanning out all over the globe for some R&R ... and their photos are giving us a serious case of FOMO.

Heidi Klum's back in the tropics celebrating the holiday and her husband Tom Kaulitz's birthday ... while "Selling Sunset" star Emma Hernan also went tropical, getting off the grid on a jet ski.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are boo'd up poolside in Ibiza ... where the only thing they're working on are their tans.

Jojo Siwa is overseas too ... working on adding stamps to her passport with a trip to Poland.

Travis Barker spent the holiday getting cocky with Kourtney Kardashian ... busting out a double-barreled shotgun.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian's at a soccer match in Europe with her son, Saint West. Jennifer Garner hit the pitch too, though she's a bit closer to home.

Jennifer Lopez is reflecting on her summer, Shay Mitchell is striking a delicate balance of rum and yoga, Barbie Ferreira is modeling a new look, Chrishell Stause is going Greek, Coi Leray is cooling down and Salma Hayek is living the yacht life.