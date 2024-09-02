TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Football season is right around the corner and you'll want to make sure you're ready to host the best game day party from the Opening Game kickoff to the final seconds of the Super Bowl. Whether you think you're set or starting from scratch, Amazon has everything you could possibly need for you, your family and friends -- heck, invite the whole neighborhood!

With Amazon's convenient Prime shipping, you can not only get all the accessories you need for the perfect game day get-together in one convenient place, you can have it delivered right to your door in no time flat. From TVs to sound bars, grills, fryers, serving platters, and even a beer hat, you don't have to miss a minute of the game while delivering the best game day experience possible!

If you can't make it to the game, bring the game to you! The TOSHIBA 75-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV has picture and sound so crisp, you'll swear you're in the stadium! With Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, you'll think you're taking in the big game at the theater.

And to make you viewing experience even more relaxing, this incredibly thin, light-weight smart television come equipped with Press & Ask Alexa. Just connect it to your wireless network and you can make it part of your voice-activated smart home, while the uploadable apps give you instant access to all your favorite streaming services.

TOSHIBA 75-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV



Buy on Amazon



Make a statement at the game (or at home) and leave your hands free for cheering with this Beer Hat for Drinking. We won't go so far as to stay its stylish for a night on the town, but it's perfect for hands-free carrying and drinking -- and it holds two cans at once!

With its adjustable band (16"-24"), two valves to prevent leakage, and multiple colors, this "hilarious" hat is perfect for men, women, kids, or anyone with a mean thirst! Be like this happy customer who noted, "It is not the most practical thing to wear but it was worth the laugh."

Who needs concession stand snacks when you can have more than a foot of snacks in your hands already with the festive Certified International Valencia Chip Dip Platter. At a whopping 13.25" in diameter and weighing less than four pounds, with a center holder for dip, this authentically designed lead-free ceramic platter can keep you snacking through overtime!

Fans praised the colors and design, describing the dish as "vibrant," "beautiful," and "gorgeous," while they also appreciated its functionality. One fan bought it as a gift, but upon seeing it, "bought another one for a friend and I'm asking my husband to get me one too!"

Game day just isn't game day without all those delicious snacks like wings, fries, and chips. Now you can enjoy all that crisp, fried goodness without all the grease. The Ninja AF101 Air Fryer cooks with 75 percent less fat than traditional frying methods.

Even better, this multi-functional device not only fries, it can also roast, reheat, and dehydrate, so don't worry about making too much -- you'll be snacking on it for days! With a temperature range from 105 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and a 4-qt ceramic coated nonstick basket that can hold 2 pounds of french fries, the possibilities are as big as your imagination.

Crack open a long one and show off your team pride at the same time with the NFL Long Neck Bottle Opener, available with your team's logo proudly printed in full color. At just seven inches long and flat, this sturdy, steel speed opener with vinyl covering fits easily into your pocket, so you'll be ready to whip it out the moment that bottle arrives.

The quality of this product shines through, with some customers even reporting that they use it multiple days a week while bartending, praising the comfortable rubber grip and durability. Great as a stocking stuffer or for yourself!

The only thing better than having your buddies over for a frosty cold one and the game is if those frosty cold ones are guaranteed to stay cold. With the TahoeBay Football Can Coolers 12-Pack you can keep a dozen cans crisp and refreshing, while the actual stitching and lacing will make you feel like you're part of the game (throwing can coolers downfield for the game-winning touchdown not recommended).

This veteran-owned company's coolers are made with synthetic leather laminated to neoprene, and come available in football, baseball, soccer, and volleyball designs, so you'll be ready to switch it up for every season. You can even customize them for the home team or your favorite players via heat transfer, screen printing, direct-to-film transfer, or fabric markers.

Convenient to setup, to use, and to clean. And with a trusted name, you can't go wrong with the Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill, perfect for game day or anytime. The classic bowl design retains heat, with the damper helping you reach and hold the perfect temperature.

With a lid hook to keep from having to place it on the ground, and a One-Touch ash cleaning system with removable catcher, Weber has thought of everything to keep your cook efficient and tidy. Weighing in at less than five pounds, the only way this grill could be more convenient to use is if it cooked the burgers for you.

Why wait for the game to start to kick off your game day celebrations? The GoPong 8 Foot Portable Beer Pong Tailgate Tables is perfect to keep the excitement going at home or even in the parking lot of your favorite stadium. And when you're done playing, you've got yourself a nice table (8'x2'x27.5") to serve your game day spread.

Made with durable melamine, this high-strength lightweight aluminum is beer proof and ready to go. It comes equipped with six beer pong balls, with convenient underside storage so they don't get lost. And the whole table sets up and folds down in seconds to become its own carrying case.

Available in multiple sizes (25qt, 52qt, 72qt) and colors, these Igloo BMX Hard Coolers will help you keep all your beverages ice cold, whether you're tailgating outside or just don't want to miss a key play by the couch.

Extra-thick foam walls and an insulated lid can provide up to five days of ice retention, while durable, rubberized T-latches ensure a secure closer to prevent spills and lock in that cold. Add triple-point grab handles with stainless steel reinforcement and rubber grip, plus a threaded drain plug, and this sturdy cooler is ready to provide that perfect thirst quencher anytime, anywhere for years to come.

Put yourself inside the game with the 3D immersive audio experience of VIZIO's 5.1 Wireless Soundbar SE With Dolby Atmos. Virtualized height speakers even deliver sound from above, bringing you inside the action like never before.

Three full-range speakers inside the soundbar are complemented by two surround speakers and one wireless subwoofer offering 96dB of detailed high-impact sound down to 50Hz, creating an auditory experience like no other. Plus, the whole system is conveniently managed on your phone via its own custom app.

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!