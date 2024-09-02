Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Zac Efron Photographed For First Time Since His Swimming Pool Mishap

Getty

Zac Efron was back in the public eye at Sunday’s Venice International Film Festival — weeks after a swimming pool accident landed him in the hospital.

The actor popped up at the festival's amfAR gala with other A-listers to support the nonprofit organization’s efforts to combat AIDS through research and education.

Zac Efron Photographed For The Time Since His Swimming Pool Mishap
Getty

Check out these photos … Zac wore all black — looking spiffy in his suit, dress shoes and dark shades.

zac efron leaving venice
Backgrid

He seemed to be in great spirits, flashing smiles for the cameras, while also laughing it up with Richard Gere.

zac efron working out in ibiza insta

Zac’s outing in Venice, Italy came after his mishap in Ibiza, Spain, in early August. TMZ broke the story … Zac was hanging out poolside with a few friends when he decided to take a dive.

080624_tv_clips_zac_efron_pool_injury.01_00_14_24.Still002
DANGEROUS DIVE
TMZ.com

Zac's people say he plunged deeply into the water, causing his chest to hit the floor of the pool. As a result, they say Zac swallowed a large amount of water and onsite security had to help him out of the pool.

We're told Zac was rushed to the hospital as a precautionary measure and eventually released.

Instagram

Since then, Zac has kept a low profile, but now he's emerged and ready to get out and mingle.

BTW ... Zac's had other serious mishaps. Back in November, 2013, he broke his jaw ... his reps say he slipped in a puddle of water at his home.  And, the next year he was injured after reportedly getting attacked in downtown L.A.

