French Man Accused of Inviting Strangers to Rape Drugged Wife, Trial Begins

A shocking case in France has just gone to trial ... and it centers around a 71-year-old man who is accused of inviting dozens of strangers to rape his drugged wife in their home.

Dominique Pelicot is accused of using a website to enlist strangers for sex with his wife ... and prosecutors say he filmed the rapes ... which occurred while his wife was knocked unconscious.

Pelicot allegedly brought home 83 men to defile his wife over a period of nearly a decade ... and the judge in the case says Pelicot also kept a nude photo of his daughter on his phone.

Prosecutors say Pelicot's wife, Gisele, who is now 72, had no clue she was being drugged and raped by random men.

The daughter reportedly left court upset after the judge's shocking claim ... and she's said to be afraid she was also drugged and possibly abused.

The trial is underway in Avignon, a city in the south of France, near where the rapes allegedly occurred.

Police in France say they discovered thousands of videos and photos of the alleged abuse in Pelicot's possession after several women accused him of using his phone to film upskirt videos in a supermarket.