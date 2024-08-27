'Blacklist' Actress Adele Heather Taylor Accuses Roberto Orcí of Rape in Countersuit

"The Blacklist" actress Adele Heather Taylor is responding to allegations of domestic violence from her estranged husband, screenwriter Roberto Orcí ... claiming in a new countersuit that she's the real victim ... accusing him of rape and assault.

In new court documents filed by attorney Michael E. Weinstein, obtained by TMZ ... Adele accuses Roberto, who she refers to as Bob ... of sexual assault, physical abuse and much more throughout their relationship.

Adele claims Bob first hit her in March 2018 ... when she says the "Star Trek" screenwriter slapped her across the face 3 times while in a cab in NYC.

Adele says the violence escalated from there, with Bob allegedly sexually assaulting and restraining her more than once in May and June 2022.

That same year, Adele alleges Bob became violent with her before the Christmas holiday after she tried to leave him. She claims he threw her bags and her blind-and-deaf dog, Nigel, out of her car ... and then proceeded to get physically violent with her.

Adele has also accused Bob of threatening to leave her destitute and evict her elderly grandparents from the home they purchased for them ... even though she insists he promised to provide for her for the rest of her life.

She says Bob breached his promise to split his assets with her and support her financially after she was forced to leave him due to his violent behavior.

Adele -- who was previously sued by Robert for domestic violence after he claimed she burned him with hot soup -- claims her estranged husband preemptively called the police on her and accused her of domestic violence in order to undermine her credibility.

She claims he weaponized past sexual assaults she experienced, too ... allegedly yelling during one incident, "You want me to beat you up, don’t you? That’s what you’d love. Yes, you’d like being raped and s**t. Well, okay. You want me to beat you up?"

She's seeking no less than $17 million in damages ... $10 million for the assault/battery claims and $7 million for her claim that he breached his promise to split up his assets when they broke up.