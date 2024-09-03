Kairi Sane Suffers Gruesome Eye Injury During WWE's Monday Night Raw

WWE Superstar Kairi Sane put it all on the line Monday Night ... jumping from the top turnbuckle to the ring floor, leaving her with a gnarly eye injury!

The scene went down in Denver during Monday Night Raw -- as Sane and her tag team partner Iyo Sky -- took on Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn in a number one contender match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

After making her way to the top rope ... Sane attempted to take out Bianca Belair -- who was standing ringside for the match. However, Sane got a little too much airtime ... missing her target and smacking her face on the announcer's table at ringside.

While Sane was on the ground for a few minutes ... the 35-year-old was able to get back to her feet and finish the match, showing the extent of the nasty looking injury.

Fans expressed concern for the wrestler, but she took to Instagram a short time after the match ... confirming she was doing okay, posting a thumbs-up emoji with her bloody eye.

Sane did have to get a few stitches ... joking that she's going to need an eye patch.