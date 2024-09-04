Ranjit The Limo Chauffeur in 'How I Met Your Mother' 'Memba Him?!

Iranian-American actor Marshall Manesh first started playing Ranjit -- the former New York City taxi driver turned limo chauffeur with no driver's license -- on CBS' sitcom "How I Met Your Mother" in 2005.

Marshall was part of an ensemble cast including Josh Radnor as the hopeless romantic and former architect and professor, Ted, Neil Patrick Harris as Ted's bestie and womanizer always rockin' a suit, Barney and Cobie Smulders as the sarcastic and rigid news anchor from Canada, Robin.