USWNT Star Alex Morgan Announces Retirement, Pregnancy

Alex Morgan just announced her last professional soccer game will be this weekend ... saying she's officially retiring from the sport as she prepares to give birth to her second child.

The 35-year-old U.S. Women's National Team superstar shared a heartfelt post on social media minutes ago ... where she revealed her plans to walk away from her career after the San Diego Wave hosted the North Carolina Courage on Sunday.

"I gave everything to this sport, and what I got in return was more than I could ever dream of," an emotional Morgan said on Instagram. "Success for me is defined by never giving up and giving your all, and I did just that. I'm giving my all every single day on the field, and I did that."

Morgan said she didn't just leave it all on the pitch, but off it as well ... through her push for the growth of women's sports, her business endeavors and, of course, being a mother.

Play video content Instagram / @alexmorgan13

Speaking of, Morgan also shared her daughter, Charlie, will be a big sister ... marking her second child with Servando Carrasco.

"And as unexpected as this came, we are so overjoyed," she added. "To me, family means everything, I wouldn't be here without my husband and my family, uplifting and motivating and encouraging and supporting me and sacrificing for me, for the last 15 years as a professional athlete."

Morgan was a key piece to the U.S. national team from 2010-2024 ... serving as captain and helping the Red, White and Blue win two World Cups and an Olympic gold medal in 2012.

She also played professionally in the National Women's Soccer League with the Orlando Pride and Wave ... as well as a handful of European clubs.

Morgan was notably left off the squad for the 2024 Paris Games ... but she's looking forward to lacing up the cleats one last time.