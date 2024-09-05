Woman Posing for Pics on Railway Track Hit by High-Speed Train

Play video content Jam Press

A woman’s counting her lucky stars after she was struck by a high-speed train while trying to snap some pics -- and miraculously walked away unscathed.

Caught on video by an onlooker ... Nini Lomidze is preening and posing on the edge of a railway track near Tbilisi, Georgia, not far from the country's border with Russia. Despite the train’s blaring horn trying to warn her, she's hit -- and is sent flying to the ground.

You can hear her friends screaming in terror as she hits the ground ... but somehow Nini walked away A-OK after the ordeal.

Nini explained it was all just a freak accident ... telling Need To Know she had no idea the tracks were in use, or that a high-speed train was barreling toward her.

She said she glanced when the horn blared but saw nothing. Then, just a split-second later, she looked up and realized the train was about to crash into her.