Woman Struck & Killed by Train in Mexico While Trying to Take Selfie

A woman suffered a tragic accident in Mexico that ended with her losing her life -- this while trying to capture a photo while a train passed ... which ended up hitting and killing her.

As documented in new harrowing footage that's making the rounds ... a 29-year-old woman in Hidalgo, Mexico recently approached a railway track to take a selfie as the CPKC's Final Spike Steam Tour train plowed ahead at full speed.

While the train blasted its horn near the gathering fans -- who came together to witness the train on its famous journey from Canada to Mexico City, a major attraction for locals -- the woman didn't move far enough out of the way ... and she was struck straight in the head.

The woman instantly fell forward and went limp, clearly unconscious ... with bystanders immediately rushing to her aid -- but unfortunately, the damage had been done. She died.

Reports say first responders who arrived at the scene pronounced her dead. Her family was reportedly with her at the train track in Hidalgo.

CPKC has confirmed an investigation is underway, adding in a statement ... "We are deeply saddened by this loss of life and wish to express our condolences to the woman’s family and loved ones."

They add, "For their own safety and that of the crews, all spectators looking at any train must always remain at least 10 meters back from the train and the tracks. Spectators must never stand on railway tracks, try to board rail equipment or climb on rail infrastructure.