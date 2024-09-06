Halsey Turns Up The Heat With Boyfriend Avan Jogia During Night Out

Play video content TMZ.com

Halsey and her boo Avan Jogia were heart-eyed and getting cozy in public last night ... proving their love is still going strong a year after they first started dating.

TMZ obtained a clip from Paper Mag’s 40th birthday bash Thursday night ... and you can see the pair was inseparable onstage, with Halsey leaning in close to whisper in his ear, turning up the heat on their undeniable chemistry.

As you can see, lots of folks are vying for Halsey’s attention, but it’s obvious her energy shifts when she’s with her man -- and he’s just as captivated by her ... as she parties in skimpy underwear and a crop top.

The pair was first linked in September 2023, and they later confirmed their romance after a couple months of sightings and speculation.

ICYDK, Avan’s an actor, with his career taking off on Nickelodeon's "Victorious." His latest gig was in Netflix's 2023 romcom, "Choose Love."

Like Halsey, he's also in the music biz ... making tunes with his brother in the band Sanity Ivory.