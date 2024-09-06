KeKe Jabbar's Cause Of Death Revealed, Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

KeKe Jabbar's cause of death has been revealed ... TMZ has learned she died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

TMZ has obtained the autopsy report from the Alabama medical examiner ... and it shows the reality star had 64% carboxyhemoglobin in her blood.

Carboxyhemoglobin is what forms in red blood cells when carbon monoxide binds to hemoglobin ... which sticks 200 times more tightly than oxygen.

Normal levels are usually under 2% for non-smokers, and under 5% for smokers -- and KeKe’s level of 64% was deadly.

The toxicology report reveals KeKe also had oxycodone and oxymorphone in her system ... but poisoning was the main culprit behind her death.

KeKe, famous for starring on OWN's "Love & Marriage: Huntsville," died back in July ... with her family saying in a statement she died "peacefully at home surrounded in love."

Besides her TV fame, KeKe was also a writer, editor, author and professor.

She was only 42.