Elle Macpherson Slams Criticism Over Holistic Cancer Treatment Approach

Play video content Today Show Australia

Elle Macpherson makes it clear she's no medical expert ... but she's sticking to her guns about her controversial holistic cancer treatment, insisting that ditching conventional treatment was the right move for her.

The supermodel, now finally in remission after her breast cancer diagnosis 7 years earlier, fires back at people criticizing her choices, on Australia’s "Today" show ... saying they clearly missed her memoir, "Elle: Life, Lessons, and Learning to Trust Yourself," in which she details her health journey in full.

Elle explained she consulted 32 different medical pros, and each had a different take on treating her breast cancer. With no clear path or guarantees, she made her own decision, choosing her holistic path.

That’s why she skipped the mastectomy, radiation, chemotherapy and hormone therapy, opting for a holistic approach instead -- she found traditional methods too extreme for her.

Elle’s memoir revealed her unconventional choice also stirred up some drama with her loved ones.