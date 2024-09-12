Johnny Wactor's Mom Livid Over Potential Sentence in Son's Murder Case

Johnny Wactor's mom is devastated over the potential 5-year sentence one of the suspects in her son's murder case is facing ... telling TMZ she believes he's got zero remorse for his alleged role in the crime.

Scarlett Wactor tells TMZ she fears Leonel Gutierrez, 18 -- who pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and grand theft charges in connection with the case -- was merely charged with whatever was available for his alleged participation. But, she thinks that's not good enough.

Scarlett believes he'll probably only end up serving 1-2 years due to prison overcrowding ... and then will walk free to live a full life -- something Johnny will never get the chance to do.

She doubts Gutierrez has any remorse and is convinced his guilty plea is an effort to avoid any further possible charges as the murder case evolves ... and she believes he’ll dive right back into his criminal ways once he's out, citing his probation status at the time of his arrest.

Despite her frustrations, Scarlett says she'll be at his sentencing, staring him down and delivering a victim impact statement to lay bare what he and his alleged accomplices have taken from her family.

Scarlett also hopes to get "Johnny's Law" passed in California ... aiming for tougher penalties for probation violations, and felony murder charges for anyone involved in a deadly crime, trigger-puller or not.