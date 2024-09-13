Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Banksy's 'Girl With Balloon' Stolen From London Gallery, Caught on Video, 2 Arrested

Banksy 2 Arrested In Gallery Art Heist ... Caught on Camera!!

091324_banksy-kal
ART THIEF
BACKGRID

Two men have been arrested following the bold smash-and-grab gallery heist of one of Banksy's most famous art pieces in London ... and the brazen theft was captured on camera.

A masked man is seen on security video Sunday night smashing through the glass door of the Grove Gallery ... storming in, making a beeline for the iconic "Girl with Balloon" painting, and bolting out with it in tow.

091324_banksy-sg4

The artwork is one of several versions of Banksy's famous stenciled image of a child reaching for a heart-shaped red balloon floating away ... easily one of his most iconic pieces and reportedly worth a whopping $355,000.

091324_banksy-sg3

London's Met Police confirmed Larry Fraser, 47, and James Love, 53, were still in custody Friday after being charged with non-residential burglary.

091324 bansky Girl with Balloon sub getty
Getty

Police say the artwork's been recovered and is back at the gallery. The 2 suspects appeared in court Thursday, and are due back on October 9.

