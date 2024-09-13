Banksy's 'Girl With Balloon' Stolen From London Gallery, Caught on Video, 2 Arrested
Two men have been arrested following the bold smash-and-grab gallery heist of one of Banksy's most famous art pieces in London ... and the brazen theft was captured on camera.
A masked man is seen on security video Sunday night smashing through the glass door of the Grove Gallery ... storming in, making a beeline for the iconic "Girl with Balloon" painting, and bolting out with it in tow.
The artwork is one of several versions of Banksy's famous stenciled image of a child reaching for a heart-shaped red balloon floating away ... easily one of his most iconic pieces and reportedly worth a whopping $355,000.
London's Met Police confirmed Larry Fraser, 47, and James Love, 53, were still in custody Friday after being charged with non-residential burglary.
Police say the artwork's been recovered and is back at the gallery. The 2 suspects appeared in court Thursday, and are due back on October 9.