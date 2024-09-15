Full House’s Jeff Franklin Leasing Out Manson Murder Property

Full House creator Jeff Franklin is renting out his house for a whopping $225,000 a month!!! But more intriguing than the price -- the bloody history of the property.

You see, Jeff owns the estate where Charles Manson executed one of the most notorious murders in U.S. history ... It was 1969, when Manson Family members descended on the home Sharon Tate was renting and slaughtered her, her unborn baby and 4 others.

The house -- in a somewhat remote part of Bev Hills -- was torn down years after the murders and an enormous mansion was built in its place. It's 21,000 square feet with 9 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a waterfall pool, fire pit, a hot tub built in a small cave and jetliner views of the City of Angels.

It's also got a pizza oven, movie theater, gym, game room and, yeah ... lots of history.

Play video content TMZ Studios