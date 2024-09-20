Hiker Records His Own Near-Death Tumble Down Mountain in China on Video
Mountain Hiker Captures His Own Near-Death Plunge!!!
A hiker in China made a miraculous escape after taking a seriously scary spill down a steep mountainside ... and he captured the whole heart-stopping ordeal on his own camera.
Yang Meng was filming his trek through the Fanzengjian Mountains in Anhui, about 280 miles west of Shanghai, when disaster struck -- and his hand-held 360-degree camera caught him losing his footing and plummeting backward down the freshly storm-lashed mountainside.
The near-death plunge down the slick mountain was nothing short of hair-raising -- Yang slips and slides at a wild angle for what feels like forever, until a tree suddenly breaks his fall, saving him from becoming a human avalanche.
Miraculously, Yang walked away from the wild ride with just a few bruises on his leg and some minor cuts on his hand and thigh -- talk about a lucky break!
He told CNN he feels lucky to be alive after that tumble -- but instead of scaring him off hiking, it just sparked his global wanderlust even more.
For all you fellow thrill-seekers out there, take Yang’s spill as a cautionary tale -- maybe skip the mountain hikes right after a storm!