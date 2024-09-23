Carly Rae Jepsen Announces Engagement to Cole M.G.N.

Carly Rae Jepsen is officially off the market -- she's just shared her exciting engagement news on IG, posting a bunch of loved-up pics with her new fiancé, Cole M.G.N.

The "Call Me Maybe" singer couldn't help but flaunt her dazzling new bling, snuggling up with her man in charming pics from their picturesque countryside getaway -- where it looks like the magic moment went down!

If the pics didn’t scream "smitten," her caption definitely did: "Very engaged over here 💍❤️."

Carly went IG official with the record producer and songwriter back in November 2022, just a few months into their romance.

They first crossed paths while working on a music collab for her album "The Loveliest Time" ... and clearly it didn’t take long for their creative chemistry to spark a romance.

In Dec 2022, she told PEOPLE she wanted to be careful about posting her relationship on social media, but also wanted to share their journey ... so looks like she's found a good balance.