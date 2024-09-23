Chingy Not Dropping Out Of Republican Event At Kid Rock's Bar

Chingy suddenly became the center of hip hop political collusion over the weekend when he was announced as the master of ceremony at an upcoming Republican rally -- a gig that's still happening despite a social brouhaha!!!

TMZ Hip Hop spoke to Chingy's rep Scott Adkins, who says the "Right Thurr" rapper is still on board to perform during the Log Cabin Republicans' "Red, White and Rock" event on September 29 ... going down at Kid Rock's Big Honky Tonk & Steakhouse!!!

MAGA leaders Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are the official headliners but Scott clarifies the event is not a Donald Trump presidential rally nor will the RNC nominee be making an appearance.

Log Cabin Republicans are a proud group of gay conservatives who have been organized for nearly 50 years!!!

Chingy got defensive like a cornerback when fans accused him of being both a sell-out and down bad financially for taking the gig and at one point, seemed to have caved into the backlash and bowed out.

After regrouping, Chingy flexed the value of his new house in haters' faces and swore his political views live in the neutral zone ... but is happy to deliver his hits on Sunday!!!

