Bull Gores Woman to Death at Spanish Festival, Distressing Video

Play video content

A woman in Spain was tragically gored to death by a bull gone wild during a town festival, and the shocking incident was caught on camera.

In the clip, you can see the 60-year-old woman in a red outfit crossing the street in Enguera, near the city of Valencia, before the bull charges into her from behind, sending her crashing to the ground.

The unidentified woman went flying, hitting her head hard on the pavement and suffering a horrific injury to her armpit from one of the bull's horns.

You can see a crowd of bystanders rushing to her aid as emergency services scramble to save her. Sadly, she died on the way to the hospital.

Since the Sunday incident, folks online have been questioning the safety measures that let the distracted woman wander into the area where bulls were running wild.