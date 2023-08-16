Bullfighter Violently Gored In Ass, Horrifying Video

Play video content

One tough matador is on the mend after getting gored in the ass during a recent bullfight ... but despite the horrifying scene, he says he's doing OK.

It all went down this week at the annual Prieto de la Cal in Madrid ... when Alejandro Conquero -- the son of famous matador The Hurricane of Huelva -- challenged a white bull with a pink cape.

In footage of the competition, the 28-year-old matador clearly held his own until one of the bull's horns caught him ... and he got sent flying into the air.

That's when it turned gruesome -- the massive bull rammed his horns right into Conquero's rear end and threw him up several feet for a second time.

Thankfully, other matadors jumped into the ring to divert the bull away from Conquero ... and he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Doctors told COPE that Conquero suffered "a goring in the posterior perianal region, which dissects the rectum through the coccyx and could affect the external sphincter of the anus" ... but the matador says he feels fine.

"I am excited and I give a thousand thanks to those who at this time have thought or have been interested in me," Conquero said per his IG story.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"The evolution is positive, there is no fever, pain, the normal one but with the hope of being able to dress up soon. Thank you very much."

The goring comes just weeks after the "Messi of Matadors" was struck by a 1,100-pound bull in Spain during a show ... suffering injuries to his neck, face, and legs.