UCLA Student Brianna Kupfer's Convicted Killer Sentenced to Life in Prison
Shawn Laval Smith, the man found guilty of stabbing UCLA grad student Brianna Kupfer to death in 2022, now has a permanent home behind bars ... Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today Smith was sentenced to life in prison.
Smith was found guilty of one count of murder and a special-circumstance allegation of lying in wait on September 10 ... and a Superior Court Judge rejected his insanity plea ahead of sentencing him to life in prison without parole.
Back in January 2022, 24-year-old Brianna was working in a high-end furniture store by herself when Smith entered the building and stabbed her, and then fled the scene.
A police tip several days later identified Smith as the suspect -- and officers made a daring arrest after spotting him roaming the streets and convenience stores.
"Brianna, a bright and talented architectural design student, was known for her kindness, adventurousness, love of learning, and the joy she brought to all who knew her," Gascon said.
"Mr. Smith reprehensibly stole her future and her dreams. We applaud the court’s ruling in holding Smith responsible for his horrific actions. We thank our Major Crimes Division’s Assistant Head Deputy District Attorney Habib Balian for his unwavering commitment to justice and vigorous prosecution of Mr. Smith to the fullest extent of the law.”